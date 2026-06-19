Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, calling him the country's future. He slammed the Centre over the NEET exam issue and dismissed the political impact of Pawan Kalyan and BRS leader KTR's criticism.

'Rahul Gandhi is the future of this country'

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday extended birthday wishes to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him "the future of the country" and saying that the youth and students see him as a national leader.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Mahesh Kumar Goud said, "Rahul Gandhi is the future of this country. The youth of this country, the students of this country, see Rahul Gandhi as the future leader of the country. Today is his birthday. The Telangana Congress party wishes him on his birthday."

Congress leader slams Centre over NEET issue

He also referred to Rahul Gandhi's recent student outreach programme on the NEET issue. "On the 17th, our leader, Rahul Gandhi, held a big rally in Kota. In NEET today, the money spent by the parents of the 22 lakh children who took the exam is equal to the Central Government's education budget. Parents are spending at least 1 lakh 32 thousand crores for the NEET exam for their children, while the education budget is 1 lakh 40 thousand crores. Parents are spending at an equal level. The Prime Minister doesn't have this calculation," he said.

He added that students were facing hardship due to the examination system and questioned the Centre's handling of the issue. "Because of the NEET exam, 22 lakh children are on the road. Their parents are facing a lot of difficulties. But Modi ji is not getting time to think. The entire country is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. But Modi ji doesn't have time to answer. Students, the younger generation, are the future of this country. Modi ji is playing with the future of this country like a game with toys. He will definitely be punished in the public's court," he said.

On Telangana Politics

Dismisses Pawan Kalyan's impact

On the inauguration of the Telangana Janasena Party office in Hyderabad by Pawan Kalyan, Goud said the party would have no major impact in Telangana politics. "Pawan Kalyan ji is just one petal in the BJP's lotus. What will happen? In Telangana state, the Congress government is with the poor. Our Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and cabinet ministers are all in the public, working for the public. From the side of the Congress party, every citizen of Telangana is happy. In Telangana, there is absolutely no chance for any other party to emerge," he said.

Responds to BRS leader's criticism

Responding to criticism from BRS leader KT Rama Rao that Telangana's growth has declined under Congress rule, Goud dismissed the claim. "KTR is in opposition, so he has to say that. What the common public says is proof for us," he said.

About Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president. He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He was earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024, and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019.

Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019. (ANI)