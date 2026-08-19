With Naxalism's decline in Bijapur, the Nambi waterfall has become a major tourist spot. A committee of local youths is providing guide and food services, earning over Rs 2 lakh in two months and boosting employment in the Bastar region.

As Bijapur of Chhattisgarh's Bastar division becomes free from the influence of Naxalism, the Nambi waterfall in the district is witnessing a steady influx of tourists, creating new avenues for employment and generating income for the local youth.

Local Youth Spearhead Tourism Initiative

With Nambi considered one of the highest waterfalls in Chhattisgarh, young villagers formed a committee and took on roles as guides to assist visitors with information about the waterfall and the surrounding region. Driven by the surge in tourist footfall, the committee's income has nearly doubled, recording earnings exceeding Rs 2 lakh in just two months through guide services and local management catering to tourists.

Local guide Gajendra Kattam shared that their group of 27 committee members has set up a kitchen to serve food to visiting tourists, charging Rs 120 per plate. Highlighting the transformation, he noted that during the peak Naxal period, people could not even visit the area, but development in the region has driven a steady arrival of visitors to the waterfall. "There are 27 people in our group. In our group, some work as visitors, some are assigned some to kitchen duties, and others are tasked with issuing of tickets. We set up a kitchen to ensure food arrangements for tourists and charge 120 rupees per plate. Earlier, there were many difficulties. People could not even visit, and staying here was very tough. However, the area has developed a bit over the last two years, and people are now coming from outside to see it. So far, over 2,000 tourists have visited the place since July," Kattam told ANI.

Visitor Feedback and Development Suggestions

Govardhan Sahu, a visiting tourist and Tehsildar of Dantewada, mentioned that a proper road has been built and the response has been very positive. However, to further enhance the region's tourism appeal, he suggested that residents should open a small canteen or homestay. He also emphasised that with the increased arrival of tourists, 24/7 security escorts should be provided, as there was a blast in the mining area and one person was injured, and visitors should be cautioned regarding routes affected by mining activities. "I first visited Bijapur four years ago. Back then, this was a very sensitive area, and visiting here was strictly prohibited. Only a very few people used to come. Today, I see that a proper road has been built, and the response is very positive, which is great. In my opinion, this is the most beautiful area in the Bastar division. However, if a small canteen or homestay is opened here, it would make things much better. Since tourists are coming, there should also be 24/7 escort, as there was a mining blast and one person was injured, and people should be warned about the routes affected by mining," Sahu told ANI.

The development of Nambi Waterfall as a tourist destination reflects the changing face of Bastar division. Once difficult to access due to security concerns and Naxalite presence, the area now attracts visitors from far and wide to explore this underrated gem. The waterfall's fame is no longer confined to Chhattisgarh, as news of its charm continues to spread beyond state borders through social media and word-of-mouth experiences shared by tourists. (ANI)