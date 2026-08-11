Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s post featuring a viral video of two men seemingly behaving like "zombies" has triggered a sharp clarification from Punjab Police, which revealed that the footage was not from Punjab but from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s post featuring a viral video of two men seemingly behaving like "zombies" has triggered a sharp clarification from Punjab Police, which revealed that the footage was not from Punjab but from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Sharing the clip on X, Harbhajan expressed deep anguish over what he perceived as the devastating impact of drug addiction on Punjab’s youth. He also launched a scathing attack on successive governments, holding them responsible for the state of affairs.

"The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab... The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab... Excuse Punjab. Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time—save my Punjab. Save Punjab's youth."

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However, Punjab Police stepped in to correct the claim surrounding the viral footage, stating that the video had no connection to Punjab or the state police.

"The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan not Punjab and has no connection with Punjab Police," the police said in a post on X.

The force also cautioned social media users against drawing conclusions about an incident’s location merely from the language used in a video. Punjab Police specifically pointed out that the presence of Punjabi audio does not establish a Punjab connection.

"A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident," Punjab Police said.

Urging users and social media accounts to exercise greater caution before amplifying unverified claims, the police added, "We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police."

"Responsible sharing matters," the police said, tagging Harbhajan Singh in the post.