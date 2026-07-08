AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel defended Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's reappointment as Punjab Congress chief, stating the high command's decisions are final, while dismissing speculation of a rift in the state unit.

Leaders Unanimously Endorsed Decision Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh after meetings of the State Congress Committee and the District Congress Committee, Baghel said leaders had unanimously endorsed the party leadership's decision and thanked the high command for reappointing Warring. "Meetings of both the State Congress Committee and the District Congress Committee took place yesterday. In both meetings, everyone unanimously supported the decisions made by the High Command and expressed their gratitude. Congratulations were extended, and thanks offered to the High Command, on the reappointment of Raja Amarinder Warring as President," Baghel said.Stressing that the party stands by the decisions of its leadership, he added, "Once the High Command makes a decision, it does not change; this isn't a game of dolls to be altered repeatedly." Party Leaders Downplay Infighting While there are speculations of a rift within the Punjab Congress over the leadership shuffle, Congress MP Kumari Selja also sought to allay concerns over reports of a rift within the Punjab Congress, saying the party was functioning through consultation and collective responsibility. "The meeting is underway. I had to leave early because I needed to go to Uttarakhand. Our in-charge is here talking to everyone. During the meeting, everyone will get to put forward their views. They will take everyone's opinion and then make a decision," Selja told ANI."There is no resentment. Everyone understands their responsibilities and will work together moving forward," she added.Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also dismissed reports of infighting, saying he was ready to make any sacrifice for the party. "I have no problem even if I have to keep someone's shoes on my head," Warring said when asked about reports of a rift in the Punjab Congress. Key Leaders Skip Meeting Amid Rift Reports The Congress leaders' remarks came amid speculation over differences within the Punjab Congress following the party's organisational appointments.Earlier on Tuesday, Jalandhar MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi opted to skip the key meeting of the Punjab Congress called by AICC State in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday amid a growing rift in the state unit of the party.Apart from Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also skipped the meet. Punjab Congress chief Warring tried to play down the absence, claiming that both Channi and Randhawa had informed the PPCC meeting's chairman that they were out of town and would be available after a couple of days.Bhupesh Baghel is currently on a five-day tour of Punjab as part of the Congress' organisational strengthening exercise. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the party high command's decisions are final and cannot be changed repeatedly, as he defended the reappointment of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Congress president and dismissed speculation over differences within the state unit. The rift within the Punjab Congress over the leadership shuffle comes as the party starts preparing for the 2027 assembly elections.Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh after meetings of the State Congress Committee and the District Congress Committee, Baghel said leaders had unanimously endorsed the party leadership's decision and thanked the high command for reappointing Warring. "Meetings of both the State Congress Committee and the District Congress Committee took place yesterday. In both meetings, everyone unanimously supported the decisions made by the High Command and expressed their gratitude. Congratulations were extended, and thanks offered to the High Command, on the reappointment of Raja Amarinder Warring as President," Baghel said.Stressing that the party stands by the decisions of its leadership, he added, "Once the High Command makes a decision, it does not change; this isn't a game of dolls to be altered repeatedly."While there are speculations of a rift within the Punjab Congress over the leadership shuffle, Congress MP Kumari Selja also sought to allay concerns over reports of a rift within the Punjab Congress, saying the party was functioning through consultation and collective responsibility. "The meeting is underway. I had to leave early because I needed to go to Uttarakhand. Our in-charge is here talking to everyone. During the meeting, everyone will get to put forward their views. They will take everyone's opinion and then make a decision," Selja told ANI."There is no resentment. Everyone understands their responsibilities and will work together moving forward," she added.Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also dismissed reports of infighting, saying he was ready to make any sacrifice for the party. "I have no problem even if I have to keep someone's shoes on my head," Warring said when asked about reports of a rift in the Punjab Congress.The Congress leaders' remarks came amid speculation over differences within the Punjab Congress following the party's organisational appointments.Earlier on Tuesday, Jalandhar MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi opted to skip the key meeting of the Punjab Congress called by AICC State in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday amid a growing rift in the state unit of the party.Apart from Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also skipped the meet. Punjab Congress chief Warring tried to play down the absence, claiming that both Channi and Randhawa had informed the PPCC meeting's chairman that they were out of town and would be available after a couple of days.Bhupesh Baghel is currently on a five-day tour of Punjab as part of the Congress' organisational strengthening exercise. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source