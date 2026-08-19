Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the NTA's revamp, alleging only 'small fish' are punished while influential figures ('Tau') are spared. This followed the NTA removing 600 experts as part of measures to enhance transparency.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday took a swipe at the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the revamp of its examination team, alleging that only lower-level individuals were being targeted while those responsible at higher levels were being spared.

Taking a jibe at the action, Khera, in a post on X, said, "They'll take it to the tailor, they'll take it to the driver, they'll take it to the cook--they'll all pull out the small fish. But no one will lay a hand on Tau." Tau ke tailor ko, tau ke driver ko, tau ke bavarchi ko - sab choti machliyon ko nikaal denge. Lekin Tau ko koi hath nahi lagaayega. https://t.co/zjS1vbwiBB — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 18, 2026

NTA Overhauls Examination Team

The remarks came after the NTA revamped its examination team, removing around 600 experts and onboarding new ones as part of measures aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability, sources told ANI.

Through his "small fish" remark, Khera alleged that action was being taken against individuals with relatively limited roles while those allegedly responsible or influential were being shielded. His comments were directed at what he portrayed as selective action by the Centre or the examination agency.

The NTA has undertaken the revamp of its examination team as part of efforts to strengthen its examination-related processes. The new premises of the NTA will be located at Minto Road, the sources said.

Education Ministry Announces Reforms

Earlier on Tuesday, in a post on X, the Ministry of Education said Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi had directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

"Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised the Ministry of the action taken by NTA: A revamp of the examination team was undertaken, with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded," the Ministry said in a post on X.

Four-Tier Question Paper Checking System

The Ministry said a four-tier question paper checking system would be introduced to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers.

"A four-tier question paper checking system will be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers. 20-25 officials to be inducted in the next two to three weeks. A further induction plan was also reviewed," it said.

The Ministry said the measures were reviewed as part of a follow-up meeting on the NTA, with the focus on strengthening security and infrastructure for the conduct of examinations. The NTA offices will be shifted to the new premises at Minto Road, while security arrangements will also be strengthened.

"NTA offices will be shifted to the new premises on a war footing where security will be reinforced with CISF teams," the Ministry said.

Minister Reviews NTA Reforms

Meanwhile, on Monday, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, NTA Director General, and other senior officials to review steps taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent issues and discuss reforms in the examination system.

During the meeting, the Minister was apprised that more than 50 NTA staff members had been removed as part of the steps being taken to reform the agency. The NTA was directed to conduct a thorough audit of all examination processes and submit a report on the corrective action taken.

Joshi directed officials to ensure strict compliance with established examination protocols. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)