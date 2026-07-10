Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauded PM Modi's leadership, stating India's economy has grown consistently since the pandemic despite criticism. His remarks support the PM's vision for India to become a top-three global economy.

India's Economic Growth Praised

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India one of the world's top three economies, saying the country had maintained its economic growth from the COVID-19 pandemic until now despite criticism.

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Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh said India had emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies under the Prime Minister's leadership. "... India is the only country that has maintained its economic growth from the time of the pandemic until now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Despite criticism from those with a negative outlook, the Prime Minister has continued to accelerate India's development, making it one of the world's fastest-growing economies," Singh said.

PM Modi's 'Grow More, Achieve More' Vision

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the Indian community at the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event in Australia, said India's aspiration to become one of the world's top three economies was driven by the motto, "Grow more, achieve more."

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said India was progressing towards becoming a developed nation, with every achievement inspiring the country to set even bigger goals. "The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another--thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," PM Modi had said.

"We aspire to become one of the world's top three economies as soon as possible, driven by the motto 'Grow more, achieve more'," the Prime Minister added.

Technological and Infrastructure Milestones

Highlighting India's technological and infrastructure growth, PM Modi said the country had become the world's second-largest 5G market and was rapidly developing indigenous 6G technology. He also noted the expansion of metro rail services to more than two dozen cities, making India's metro network the third largest in the world, and said the country was expanding its semi-high-speed rail network through services such as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Vande Bharat trains.

India-Australia Strategic Partnership Strengthened

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day official visit to Australia from July 8 to 10. During the visit, India and Australia announced 18 major outcomes covering defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, further expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)