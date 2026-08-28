Assam STF seized 397g heroin in Guwahati, arresting three traffickers. Cash and a vehicle were also recovered. In a separate operation, an alleged operative of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network was arrested in Hailakandi district.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police recovered and seized 397 grams of suspected heroin and apprehended three drug traffickers in Guwahati, officials said.

Acting on specific information regarding the transportation of narcotic drugs, the STF, Assam, launched an operation during the night of August 27-28, 2026, and intercepted a car at Sonkochi Path, Beharbari, under Basistha Police Station in Guwahati.

"During the search of the vehicle, 37 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing 397 grams (net weight), were recovered from two bags. Three persons travelling in the vehicle were also apprehended, and they were identified as Kiron Singha (49) of Assam's Cachar district, S Nengpi Vaiphei (36) of Imphal East, Manipur and Ngaineichong (41) of Churachandpur, Manipur," Pranab Kumar Pegu, SSP of STF, Assam, said.

In addition to the suspected heroin, Rs 21,000 in cash, mobile handsets, SIM cards, two bags and the vehicle were seized during the operation. In this connection, STF PS Case No. 08/2026 has been registered. Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband and identify other associates involved in the drug trafficking network.

SBN Operative Apprehended

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in a joint operation with Hailakandi District Police, apprehended another alleged operative of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from the Ramnathpur Police Station area of Hailakandi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The apprehended person has been identified as Fazal Islam Barbhuiyan, who had been evading arrest in connection with the ongoing SBN investigation. Incriminating articles and documents were recovered and seized from his possession during the operation, police said. "With this apprehension, the total number of arrests in connection with the SBN case has risen to four (04), following the earlier arrests of SBN operatives from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts. The operation forms part of STF, Assam's sustained investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, said. (ANI)