CJP Protest | PM Narendra Modi's Big Statement on NEET Paper Leak | India News

CJP Protest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his silence on the NEET paper leak controversy amid the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, PM Modi said the welfare and future of India's youth is the government's top priority. He announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases, directed authorities to take strict action, and warned that those who try to harm the future of students will not be spared.
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