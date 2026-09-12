BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore responded to Congress leader P Chidambaram's criticism of BRICS, asserting that the opposition is unable to grasp the significance of India's increasing global influence under the BJP-led government.

BJP Hits Back at Congress

BJP Rajasthan president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Saturday hit back at Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks on BRICS, saying the opposition party was unable to understand the seriousness of India’s growing global standing.

Reacting to Chidambaram’s remarks, Rathore said the Congress was unable to understand the significance of the work being done by the BJP-led government. "The Congress is not understanding the seriousness. They couldn't do the things we are doing... We have conveyed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'... Other countries praise us, but the opposition can't tolerate this, so they are making such statements," Rathore told ANI.

Chidambaram Questions BRICS Benefits

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from recent BRICS summits, saying he had not seen any significant outcomes from the last two or three meetings.

Speaking about the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi, Chidambaram said India is part of several multilateral groupings, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20 and QUAD, but questioned what concrete benefits the country has received from them.

“I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think the last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results,” Chidambaram told ANI. “In fact, we are part of BRICS, we are part of SCO, we are part of G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits,” he added.

About BRICS

Meanwhile, the theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.” India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.