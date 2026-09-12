A CBI court in Hyderabad has sentenced former Cotton Corporation of India officer Majeti Venkata Bhavani Prasad to five years in jail and his wife to four years in a disproportionate assets case involving over Rs 94 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Hyderabad has convicted and sentenced the accused Majeti Venkata Bhavani Prasad, the then Cotton Purchase Officer in Cotton Corporation of India, to rigorous imprisonment for five years with a fine of Rs one lakh. The court also sentenced his wife, Majeti Priyanka, to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, according to a CBI release.

Details of the Case

The CBI registered the instant case on November 3, 2016. It was alleged that the accused Majeti Venkata Bhavani Prasad, abetted by his wife Priyanka, while working as Cotton Purchase Officer in the Cotton Corporation of India, Warangal. During the check period between January 1, 2010, and February 21, 2015, he had assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs. 94,17,371 in his name and in the names of his family members, which are disproportionate to the tune of 291.73% to his known sources of income, which he could not satisfactorily account for, as per the release.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused on May 7, 2018. The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused persons accordingly.

The case pertains to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets during Bhavani Prasad's tenure as Cotton Purchase Officer at the Cotton Corporation of India, Warangal. (ANI)