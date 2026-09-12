Manipur Police, in two separate operations in Churachandpur, arrested three armed cadres and recovered a massive cache of arms. The seizures include assault rifles, mortars, an MP5, carbines, pistols, a rocket, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Manipur Police, in two separate operations in Churachandpur district, arrested three armed cadres and recovered a cache of firearms, ammunition and other tactical equipment, according to police.

Three Armed Cadres Arrested in Munpi Village

In the first operation conducted on September 11 in the general area of Munpi village under Henglep Sub-Division, a combined team of Churachandpur District Police and five Assam Rifles arrested three armed cadres. The arrested persons were identified as Khual, 35, of Munpi village in Henglep Sub-Division; Money Chiru, 30, of Nungrai village in Bishnupur district; and Thanglanmuan, 25, of Nghathal village in Churachandpur district.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of several assault rifles and a substantial quantity of ammunition. The seized weapons included one 7.62 mm HKG 3 assault rifle, one 5.56 mm A1 assault rifle and one 5.56 mm M22 assault rifle. Two 7.62 mm AK-47 rifles were also recovered during the operation, along with seven magazines of different arms. Police further recovered 298 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and five tactical pouches.

Major Arms Cache Seized Near Thangjing Ridge

In a separate operation on the same day, Churachandpur District Police and 2 JAK LI launched a joint operation in the adjoining areas between Nalon and Thinghingjang villages. The operation was based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition in the general area of Thangjing Ridge.

According to Manipur Police, the second operation resulted in the recovery of a wide range of weapons and equipment. The seized items included two 82 mm mortars and one locally made rocket. Security personnel also recovered one MP5 automatic rifle fitted with a scope, four 9 mm carbines with magazines and two pistols with magazines. The recovery further included four single-barrel rifles, four bolt-action rifles and two mortar bombs. Two pump-action weapons and four pump-action shells were also seized. Apart from firearms and ammunition, the team recovered one radio set, two BPJ harnesses and one pair of combat boots.

Police said the recoveries were made during the joint operations conducted on September 11. The three arrested individuals were apprehended during the Munpi village operation, while the second operation focused on recovering illegal arms and ammunition from areas between Nalon and Thinghingjang villages. (ANI)