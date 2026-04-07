PM Modi Exposes Congress’ Fake AI Image in Tea Garden with Assamese Sisters
In Dibrugarh, Assam, PM Modi slams Congress for creating and circulating a false AI-generated image showing him in a tea garden with Assamese sisters. He calls out the fake propaganda during his rally! Truth vs Fake news in Assam politics. Must-watch update.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:04
Now Playing
News
18:31
Now Playing
03:17
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing