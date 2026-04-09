Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: 10-Man Barca Collapse in 2-0 UCL Shock at Camp Nou
FC Barcelona suffered a huge setback as Atlético Madrid secured a clinical 2-0 win. A red card to Pau Cubarsí changed the game, while Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth sealed a famous victory in this intense UEFA Champions League clash.0:00 - Atletico Madrid stun Barcelona at Camp Nou with a massive 2-0 win0:40 - VAR drama as Cubarsi sent off for last-man foul2:10 - Clinical finishing vs wasteful dominance tells the story
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:04
Now Playing
News
03:34
Now Playing
01:22
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing