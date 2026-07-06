PM Modi announced a two-year national celebration for Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary. He lauded Mookerjee as a visionary patriot dedicated to 'Ek Bharat', whose legacy is honoured by the 'Nation First' government.

'A Visionary Dedicated to Ek Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP government is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukerjee with a two-year national celebration and the formation of BJP government is adding enthusiasm to the celebrations.

In a video message marking the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, PM Modi said the late leader devoted his life to 'Ek Bharat' "Today, the nation and West Bengal is remembering a great son, a great patriot who was dedicated to the integrity of India, a visionary...Where there is a deep-rooted ideological power accompanied by strong resolve and clear intent, and when there is complete dedication with a fresh resolve - when all of these get connected to each other, the resolve does indeed get fulfilled. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee lived such a life," he said.

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"Our government is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukerjee with a two-year national celebration. This celebration began on July 6th of last year and will continue until July 6th of next year. With the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, the state is adding enthusiasm to this national honour and commemorating this inspirational figure," he added.

PM Modi said when there is a government with the resolve of 'Nation First', national heroes are honoured and all efforts are made to work as per their vision. Our Govt is celebrating Dr Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary as 2 years of national celebration. This started on 6th July last year and will go on till 6th July next year," he added.

PM Modi said the programme marking 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee is also a witness to the fact that when there is a government with the resolve of 'Nation First', national heroes are honoured and all efforts are made to work as per their vision. "Our government is celebrating Dr Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary as two years of national celebration. This started on 6th July last year and will go on till 6th July next year," he said.

Who Was Syama Prasad Mookerjee?

Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on July 6, 1901, in the then Calcutta, he was an educationist, parliamentarian, statesman and humanitarian. He inherited a legacy of scholarship and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, who served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

In 1940, he became the acting president of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal. He later served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's Interim Government before resigning. He also left the Hindu Mahasabha in the year Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. The BJP observes Dr Mookerjee's death anniversary on June 23 as 'Balidan Diwas'.