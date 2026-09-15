A PIL has been filed in the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's order mandating that only the first two stanzas of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' be sung at state functions, arguing it contradicts Union government protocol.

PIL Challenges State Order on Vande Mataram

A public interest litigation has been filed before the Karnataka High Court challenging the State Government's order dated September 8, mandating that only the first two stanzas of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' be sung at state functions, except those attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor. The plea, filed by Advocate Girish Bharadwaj through Advocate Angad Kamath, is expected to be mentioned today for listing. The order, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms following a Cabinet decision on September 3, is alleged to conflict with the Union Government's protocol.

The petitioner points to a July 9 letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs that mandates the official six-stanza version be sung on all occasions. The PIL argues that 'National Song' does not fall under List II or List III of the Seventh Schedule, and hence is within Parliament's exclusive domain under Entry 97 of List I read with Article 248. What the State Legislature cannot do by statute, the Government cannot do by executive order under Article 162, it contends.

It further argues the order violates Articles 256, 257(1) and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026, which extends protection to the National Song. The plea also alleges procedural lapses, claiming the Cabinet decided an 'Informal Discussion' without a Cabinet Note or Law Department advice, violating the Transaction of Business Rules, 1977, and infringing Article 19(1)(a).

Details of the Government Directive

Earlier, on September 10, the Karnataka government issued an order directing the singing of the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at all state government programmes. However, the order underlines that all six verses of the national song will be sung at events attended by the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Governor.

The decision was taken based on the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through a letter. In the order, the state government said that Vande Mataram played a significant role in India's national movement and helped instil the spirit of nationalism, unity, and patriotism among citizens.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the official version of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' along with guidelines regarding its playing and singing at various official and public functions. The guidelines separately specify provisions for playing and mass singing of the song.

The Karnataka government, while emphasising the need to maintain uniformity, dignity and proper decorum in connection with the singing and playing of Vande Mataram at government programmes and celebrations, issued the directions following a Cabinet decision.

Copies of the order have been sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Legislature Secretariat, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP), Private Secretaries to all Ministers, Special Secretary to the Governor, Regional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, heads of departments, Vice Chancellors of universities and others.

The order comes amid a political controversy between the Congress and the BJP over the singing of Vande Mataram at official events, with the Centre mandating the singing of the full six-stanza rendition of the National Song at its programmes.