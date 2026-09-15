The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea challenging the DUSU election process, citing violations of Lyngdoh Committee rules. The petition seeks to quash the candidate list and halt political party interference in the student body polls.

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it will hear on Wednesday a plea challenging the ongoing Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election process on allegations of violation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and binding directions of the Supreme Court. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing on Monday. Advocate for the petitioner sought that it be taken up today, but Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya said the case would be heard tomorrow.

Plea Seeks to Quash Notices and End Political Interference

The petitioner, Vijeta, has primarily sought the quashing of the September 11 notice shortlisting candidates for the posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary of DUSU, as well as the August 13 election notification. She has also sought a direction to Delhi University to conduct the elections strictly in accordance with the DUSU Constitution, the Supreme Court’s September 22, 2006 judgment in University of Kerala v. Council, Principals’ Colleges, Kerala, and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

A key prayer in the petition is for the High Court to ensure “absolute non-interference by political parties” in DUSU elections and elections in Delhi University’s affiliated colleges. The petitioner relies particularly on Clause 6.3 of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, which deals with keeping student elections and student representation separate from political parties. The plea alleges that panels for the DUSU election have been issued by student organisations associated with political parties, including NSUI, AISA-SFI, ASAP and ABVP. According to the petitioner, the participation of such political-party student wings is contrary to the safeguards approved by the Supreme Court.

Interim Stay Sought Amid Urgency

The petitioner has also sought interim stay of the August 13 election notification and September 11 notice, arguing that the election process is continuing and that allowing campaigning, polling, counting and declaration of results to proceed could create an irreversible situation and render the main petition ineffective.

Delhi University has recently released the complete schedule for the DUSU Elections 2026. The elections are scheduled to be held on September 18, while counting of votes is scheduled for September 19. Against this backdrop, the plea seeking interim stay assumes urgency as the polling is only two days away.

The petition further challenges Clauses 6(i) and 6(ii) of the DUSU Constitution, contending that they are contrary to the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgment and the Lyngdoh Committee framework. The petitioner has approached the High Court under Article 226 in the nature of a PIL, seeking judicial intervention to ensure a fair, transparent and politically independent student election process. (ANI)