A wedding in Punjab's Firozpur district was abruptly cancelled after the bride refused to marry the groom at the venue. She alleged that the man present was not the same person whose photo she had been shown, leading to a dispute between the families. The groom's family has since filed a police complaint.

A wedding in Punjab’s Firozpur district took an unexpected turn when the bride declined to marry the groom after seeing him at the wedding venue. The celebrations concluded without the marriage taking place, despite the fact that the wedding party had journeyed from Chhatargarh in Rajasthan. According to the information available, the wedding rituals and pheras had not started when the bride objected to the marriage.

According to reports, the bride informed the family that the man she met at the location was not the same person whose picture she had previously seen. She said that another man had shown up as the groom and that she had seen a different boy's photo prior to the ceremony. The allegation led to confusion among the families and prevented the wedding from proceeding.

The groom's family gave a different account of what happened. They insisted that both families were aware of and approved of the marriage's arrangement.

Additionally, they claimed that the bride's side had received the groom's photos throughout the marriage negotiations and that the families had spoken via cell phones prior to the wedding.

The bride's mother and the mediators who arranged the marriage provided the groom's photos, according to Mahendra Singh, the groom's maternal grandfather. The matter also reached the police after the groom’s family filed a complaint.

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Tejinderpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Guru Har Sahai, stated that police had started investigating the dispute's circumstances after receiving the complaint two days prior. "During the proceedings, both sides presented their statements," the DSP stated.

As part of the investigation, police officers heard the allegations made by the families of the bride and groom.