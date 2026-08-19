A Kerala cyclist is travelling to Nepal's Everest Base Camp on a bicycle without a front wheel to spread an anti-drug message. He has covered over 7,000 km.

A Kerala cyclist is on an unusual mission to spread an anti-drug message — by riding thousands of kilometres on a bicycle without a front wheel. Saneed, a professional bike stunt performer from Kerala, is travelling towards Nepal and aims to reach Everest Base Camp as part of his 'Say No to Drugs' campaign.

"High winds in this region make balancing especially challenging," he said

According to ANI, Saneed has already covered more than 7,000 km. "I completed a ride from Kerala to Kashmir without a front wheel, and now I am going from Kerala to Everest Base Camp," he said.

Scroll to load tweet…

A civil engineering and interior designing graduate, Saneed has been performing bike stunts for around 12 years. He also trains the Indian Army for parade stunts.

He reportedly covers 50 to 60 km daily, with his longest single-day ride being 150 km. The distance depends on road conditions and climate, with strong winds making balancing particularly difficult.

His years of experience as a stunt performer have helped him maintain balance.