Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s arrest in the DJB tender case has triggered a fresh political clash, with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh attacking the previous AAP government.

The arrest of Satyendar Jain, a former minister of Delhi, regarding the alleged irregularities in DJB tender proceedings has created yet another political conflict in the capital city. On Wednesday, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Pankaj Kumar Singh, while addressing an event highlighting the newly introduced electric bus facilities, has lashed out against Jain and the former AAP Government.

Arrest of Satyendar Jain in DJB Tender Allegations

Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ACB in connection with an FIR filed on May 11, 2024, pertaining to the alleged irregularities in DJB tender proceeding.

Charges in the given case include Section 7, Section 7A, Section 9 and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Further, the FIR mentions charges under IPC Sections 42, 409, 418 and 120-B. These are allegations/charges in the case, these by themselves do not constitute guilt.

Pankaj Singh Criticises Earlier AAP Government

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh took advantage of the situation to criticize the earlier AAP government. He said the earlier government had let down the citizens of Delhi in several matters such as provision of clean drinking water, health care and DTC services.

Singh further talked about the revelations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in criticizing the earlier government and accused the earlier government of corruption in all departments.

He made the statement when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu flagged off electric buses and added more EV services.

Special Buses for Women Launched in Delhi

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh also made some statements on steps taken by the government to ensure the safety of women in public transport. He said the government had introduced buses meant for women only and pinpointed the isolated locations where security was required. As per Singh, there are 56 special buses in operation for women, with the option of expanding the number based on demand.

CM Rekha Gupta Outlines Electric Vehicle Plan

The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that Delhi is adding electric public transport vehicles as part of pollution reduction efforts. She added that a significant number of the government buses are already electric vehicles, and more are being added every day.

She added special routes for women and children and the new electric Delhi to Karnal interstate bus service, stating that such services will enhance commuting while reducing pollution levels. The government added that adding more EVs as public transport is an important component of the government’s pollution reduction efforts.