Former MP and YSRCP leader Margani Bharat was arrested by police in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry. The YSRCP claims the arrest is an example of the TDP-led government misusing state machinery to obstruct opposition political activities.

Former MP and YSRCP leader Margani Bharat was arrested by police in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry on Wednesday while attending a party programme in the 36th Division, allegedly triggering tension in the area, the YSRCP said in its release.

According to the party, the incident reflects the TDP-led coalition government's misuse of the police framework to obstruct opposition political activities.

The YSRCP stated that Bharat, along with former MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, had gone to the 36th Division to attend an event where local activists from the TDP were formally joining the YSRCP.

Police deployed in large numbers intercepted Bharat and other party leaders to prevent them from proceeding with the event.

This led to heated arguments as party workers questioned why police were interfering in a peaceful political gathering.

Police subsequently took Margani Bharat into custody and shifted him to a local police station.

The YSRCP described the incident as another example of alleged high-handedness of the TDP coalition government, alleging that the state machinery is being weaponised against opposition voices.

YSRCP MLCs Protest Over Alleged DSC Irregularities

Earlier, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs on August 18 continued their demonstration over alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC).

Pressing for accountability, the YSRCP MLC Arun Kumar Monditoka demanded that state Education Minister Nara Lokesh address the legislative council and explain the issue.

Speaking to ANI, YSRCP MLC Dr Arun Kumar Monditoka demanded an independent inquiry into the matter, criticising the government for clarifying the issue in the Assembly in their absence.

"Let Nara Lokesh come to the council, and he has to tell us how this scam has happened. Moreover, we are demanding a third-party investigation for the DSC scam...they clarified in the State Assembly, but they haven't come to the Council. They gave clarity where the YSRCP members were not present. They have to come to the Council where we are present and say," Arun Kumar Monditoka said.

The protest was led by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana, along with other YSRCP MLCs.