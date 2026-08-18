A viral video from Ghaziabad shows a young man being brutally assaulted by several men and then pushed into a drain, sparking public outrage. The incident has raised serious questions about law and order, especially after a police officer was allegedly seen watching without intervening, leading to demands for an investigation.

A video showing the alleged assault of a young man in Ghaziabad has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over public safety and law and order in the area. In the video, several men can reportedly be seen surrounding and assaulting the youth near a construction site. The young man was repeatedly assaulted by the males before being shoved into a nearby drain, according to the footage. Although the precise reason for the altercation is yet unknown, the occurrence has infuriated locals.

The victim’s side has alleged that despite the incident, no effective action has been taken by the police so far. Netizens began to doubt law and order when they saw a police officer watching the altercation toward the conclusion of the viral video but failing to step in.

The incident has also renewed concerns about alleged hooliganism in parts of Ghaziabad. Locals have questioned if sufficient steps are being made to guarantee people's safety in public areas and prevent such events.

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The circumstances leading up to the assault, as well as the names and acts of individuals involved, are being questioned as the video keeps making the rounds on social media. The specifics of what caused the hooliganism, however, remain unknown and have not yet been confirmed. Citizens are demanding that the police examine the viral footage, identify all those involved and take appropriate legal action if the allegations are found to be true.