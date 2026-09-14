Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's 'Pappu' jibe at Rahul Gandhi sparked a war of words. Congress leader PC Sharma retorted that Gandhi has become 'Papa', drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders ahead of Gandhi's upcoming event in Indore.

Congress Hits Back Reacting to Yadav's remark, senior Congress leader PC Sharma turned the jibe around, saying, "They kept calling him 'Pappu', but now he has become everyone's 'Papa'.""They even demanded a deposit of Rs 10 lakh for the Leader of the Opposition's event, something unprecedented in the history of India... Ever since Rahul Gandhi visited Jantar Mantar to speak up for the youth, the BJP has been anxious across the country," he told ANI.He further claimed the BJP's unease stemmed from Gandhi's outreach to the youth. "Ever since Rahul Gandhi visited Jantar Mantar to speak up for the youth, the BJP has been anxious across the country. Just as people at home fear 'Papa' the most, the entire BJP has now started fearing him," said Sharma. BJP's Counter-Attack BJP leader Ajay Singh Yadav hit back at Sharma's comments, arguing that Congress validated the BJP's characterisation of Gandhi. "So now, even Congress leaders are admitting that Rahul Gandhi is 'Pappu'," he said, claiming it wasn't just the BJP but "the people of the country" who held that view.Congress leaders should stick to one narrative. Otherwise, who knows, in the future, Rahul Gandhi might be called 'Phupha' or 'Chacha'," said Sharma.BJP leader Hitesh Vajpai questioned Congress leader's response, stating, "PC Sharma should not make such 'below-the-belt' remarks. However, if he insists on making such comments, implying he wants Rahul Gandhi to be known as 'Papa' rather than 'Pappu', then he should first ensure Rahul gets married. If he has children, they should be brought into the public eye. Photos do appear on social media when he travels abroad. So is PC Sharma trying to reveal that Rahul has become a father?" CM Yadav Demands Apology Ahead of Indore Event This exchange comes ahead of Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign in Indore on September 19. During the event, CM Yadav also dismissed Gandhi's upcoming event and demanded a public apology from the Congress leader upon his arrival in the state.CM Yadav targeted the electoral record of the Gandhi family, alleging that their leadership had failed to deliver long-term benefits for the nation. "A leader is coming here, bringing with him ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj.’ He, his mother, his grandfather, his maternal uncle, and his entire clan never did any good for the country, yet today he comes here to speak for the people and the youth. The public knows the truth very well," he said.The Chief Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise during his visit to Madhya Pradesh and highlighted the BJP government's efforts in tackling Naxalism in the state. "When he comes to our state, he should apologise. The BJP government has worked to make Balaghat free from Naxalism," Yadav said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A war of words has broken out between the Congress and the BJP after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's "Pappu" jibe at the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. During an event to transfer the 40th instalment under the Ladli Behna Scheme in Agar Malwa on Sunday, Yadav accused Gandhi of questioning the judiciary and the armed forces, ending with "Pappu hai toh Pappu jaise kaam karega"Reacting to Yadav's remark, senior Congress leader PC Sharma turned the jibe around, saying, "They kept calling him 'Pappu', but now he has become everyone's 'Papa'.""They even demanded a deposit of Rs 10 lakh for the Leader of the Opposition's event, something unprecedented in the history of India... Ever since Rahul Gandhi visited Jantar Mantar to speak up for the youth, the BJP has been anxious across the country," he told ANI.He further claimed the BJP's unease stemmed from Gandhi's outreach to the youth. "Ever since Rahul Gandhi visited Jantar Mantar to speak up for the youth, the BJP has been anxious across the country. Just as people at home fear 'Papa' the most, the entire BJP has now started fearing him," said Sharma.BJP leader Ajay Singh Yadav hit back at Sharma's comments, arguing that Congress validated the BJP's characterisation of Gandhi. "So now, even Congress leaders are admitting that Rahul Gandhi is 'Pappu'," he said, claiming it wasn't just the BJP but "the people of the country" who held that view.Congress leaders should stick to one narrative. Otherwise, who knows, in the future, Rahul Gandhi might be called 'Phupha' or 'Chacha'," said Sharma.BJP leader Hitesh Vajpai questioned Congress leader's response, stating, "PC Sharma should not make such 'below-the-belt' remarks. However, if he insists on making such comments, implying he wants Rahul Gandhi to be known as 'Papa' rather than 'Pappu', then he should first ensure Rahul gets married. If he has children, they should be brought into the public eye. Photos do appear on social media when he travels abroad. So is PC Sharma trying to reveal that Rahul has become a father?"This exchange comes ahead of Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign in Indore on September 19. During the event, CM Yadav also dismissed Gandhi's upcoming event and demanded a public apology from the Congress leader upon his arrival in the state.CM Yadav targeted the electoral record of the Gandhi family, alleging that their leadership had failed to deliver long-term benefits for the nation. "A leader is coming here, bringing with him ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj.’ He, his mother, his grandfather, his maternal uncle, and his entire clan never did any good for the country, yet today he comes here to speak for the people and the youth. The public knows the truth very well," he said.The Chief Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise during his visit to Madhya Pradesh and highlighted the BJP government's efforts in tackling Naxalism in the state. "When he comes to our state, he should apologise. The BJP government has worked to make Balaghat free from Naxalism," Yadav said. (ANI)