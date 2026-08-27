Austrian entrepreneur Wolfgang Bergthaler shared observations after 22 years of visiting India, saying people have become richer but diets poorer. He also raised concerns about social media, workplace hierarchy, consumer expectations and basic needs.

Austrian entrepreneur and LinkedIn user Wolfgang Bergthaler has shared a fresh set of observations about India after 22 years of visiting the country, this time focusing on aspects he believes have worsened despite India's rapid economic and technological progress. In a LinkedIn post, Bergthaler said that while business opportunities have expanded and India has made "incredible progress", concerns around basic needs, unhealthy lifestyles, social media use, workplace hierarchy and increasingly transactional relationships have also grown. His comments have sparked a debate online, with users offering both criticism and more balanced perspectives.

Basic Needs Still A Concern

Bergthaler said India offers enormous business opportunities and described it as an easy place to build wealth. However, he argued that some basic human needs, including clean air, clean water, organic food and privacy, are not being adequately addressed.

He suggested that India's economic growth has not necessarily translated into improvements in all aspects of everyday life.

'People Got Richer. Their Diets Got Poorer'

One of his key observations was about changing food and lifestyle habits. Bergthaler said that while people have become wealthier, their diets have become poorer, pointing to the growing presence of junk food and fast food, obesity and what he described as a lack of sports and an unhealthy lifestyle.

His comments reflect his personal observations from more than two decades of visiting India and are not presented as a comprehensive assessment of the country's health trends.

Everything Became A Business Case

Bergthaler also questioned whether relationships and essential services have become increasingly transactional.

He said that Indians have always been good at making money, but argued that health, education and even friendship can sometimes feel like business transactions. He questioned where there is room for relationships that do not involve an expected return on investment.

Social Media And Shorter Attention Spans

Another concern raised by Bergthaler was the growing use of social media.

He observed that people appear to be scrolling through social media constantly and suggested that conversations have become shorter and less focused. According to him, attention spans have shifted from spending hours on discussions to consuming short-form content such as reels.

Global India, Local Hierarchies

Bergthaler also pointed to what he sees as a contrast between India's global business environment and traditional workplace structures.

He said India has become increasingly global, with international companies, agile teams and advanced technology, but argued that old-style hierarchical power structures continue to influence workplaces.

Consumers Have Become More Demanding

Bergthaler further claimed that India's consumers have become more demanding as the market has expanded.

He suggested that while people expect more from products and services, patience and politeness have not always increased at the same pace.

Doing Business In India Has Become More Serious

Despite his criticism, Bergthaler said India's business environment has become bigger and more professional.

He argued that competition has become intense, expectations are higher and being foreign no longer automatically creates an advantage. His assessment was that doing business in India has not necessarily become easier, but has become more serious.

India Has Made 'Incredible Progress'

Bergthaler clarified that his observations should not be interpreted as saying India is moving backwards.

He acknowledged that the country has made "incredible progress" and said the changes he highlighted come with a price. His post therefore presented a mixed assessment of India's transformation, recognising economic and technological growth while questioning some of its social and lifestyle consequences.

How Did Social Media React?

Bergthaler's observations prompted a range of responses from LinkedIn users, with some challenging his assessment and others agreeing with specific points.

One user commented: "What you are writing is the reality of a few metro cities you visited - you will be surprised what exists outside those cities … snow … three different types of deserts … rainforests … plateaus … straits … and people who eat well and live well - farm to fork for prices you cannot imagine. "

Second user commented: "Fair observations, but after 22 years, it feels overly negative to frame India mainly through what has gone wrong. India certainly has problems, but it has also transformed enormously in infrastructure, technology, opportunity, entrepreneurship, and global relevance. The real story is not simply what got worse, but what improved, what was lost, and what was gained. After 22 years, I think India deserves that balanced perspective!"

Third user commented: "The point about hierarchy is especially relevant for international hiring. I often see candidates prepared for global companies, while the day-to-day management style can still feel very local."

Bergthaler's post has consequently opened up a wider conversation about India's rapid transformation, the challenges accompanying economic growth and the differences between urban and wider Indian experiences.