UK travel vlogger Jack Heaton praised Chandigarh's planned layout, wide roads, green spaces and distinctive architecture, calling the city "suspiciously organised". His comments went viral, with social media users agreeing that Chandigarh stands apart from other Indian cities.

A UK travel vlogger's take on Chandigarh has caught the attention of social media users after he described the city as a striking contrast to the chaos often associated with India's biggest urban centres. Praising its wide roads, grid-based layout, green spaces and distinctive architecture, the vlogger said visiting Chandigarh felt like a "little bit of a shock" after travelling through other major Indian cities. His observations about Chandigarh's urban planning, liveability and high property prices have since sparked reactions from viewers online.

UK Travel Vlogger Visits Chandigarh

The video was shared by UK travel vlogger Jack Heaton, who has been documenting his experiences while travelling across India. In the video, Heaton spoke about his positive experiences in the country but said Chandigarh stood out from the other major cities he had visited.

He described the city as feeling almost like "the opposite of India" because of its organised layout and carefully planned infrastructure.

According to Heaton, Chandigarh's wide roads, grid layout and abundance of green spaces make the city feel considerably more spacious despite its large population. He also highlighted the city's distinctive architecture, including its well-known Brutalist buildings.

Designed By Le Corbusier

Chandigarh was planned from scratch under the vision of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, whose master plan gave the city its distinctive grid-based structure.

Heaton pointed out that the city's planning makes it feel noticeably different from the urban chaos he encountered elsewhere in India. He said that after travelling through some of the country's biggest cities, Chandigarh's organised surroundings felt "bizarre" and "suspiciously organised".

The city's combination of wide roads, open green spaces and planned sectors has long made Chandigarh stand out as an example of modern urban planning in India.

Capital Of Punjab And Haryana

Heaton also touched upon Chandigarh's unusual administrative status. The city serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana while also functioning as a Union Territory.

He jokingly referred to the arrangement, saying that Punjab and Haryana could not agree on which state should have the capital, resulting in Chandigarh serving both.

Despite its distinct identity and administrative complexities, Chandigarh is widely recognised for its quality of life and planned urban environment.

High Property Prices

While praising the city's infrastructure and planning, Heaton also pointed out the high cost of property in Chandigarh.

He noted that houses in the city can cost more than a million dollars, attributing the high prices to strong demand for property in a well-planned and sought-after city.

The observation also highlighted one of the challenges associated with Chandigarh's popularity, where limited availability and high demand have contributed to expensive real estate.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted several reactions from viewers, including people who have lived in or visited Chandigarh.

One user commented: "Wow, this place looks incredibly chill compared with some of the places you visited."

Second user commented: "As someone from Chandigarh, I absolutely agree. Every time I travel to other Indian cities, the chaos and lack of planning give me a headache. Chandigarh really spoils you!"

Third user commented: "I'm from the Netherlands an been to Chandigarh twice now. Last year and last June. And I love it."

Heaton's observations have once again drawn attention to Chandigarh's distinctive urban planning and its reputation as one of India's more organised and liveable cities.