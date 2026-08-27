Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with a Suzuki Motors delegation, focusing on further investment and strengthening the state's automobile sector, soon after returning from his US and Canada visit to promote Gujarat as an investment hub.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation from Suzuki Motors in Gandhinagar, soon after returning from his visit to the United States and Canada, with discussions focused on further investment and strengthening the state's automobile sector.

During the meeting, Suzuki Motors expressed keen interest in making further investments in Gujarat. The discussions included opportunities to expand the company's presence in the state and strengthen the automobile ecosystem, an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The meeting also focused on measures to give greater momentum to Gujarat's automobile sector and further enhance the state's position as an automobile hub. Both sides discussed possibilities for expanding the sector and attracting greater investment to the state.

CM's International Visit to Attract Investment

Patel returned to Gujarat on Thursday after completing his visit to the US and Canada from August 17 to 26. During the visit, he held a series of meetings with global business and technology leaders to promote Gujarat as an investment destination.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with companies and institutions on opportunities in sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, technology, manufacturing and innovation.

Engagements in the United States

In the United States, Patel travelled to San Francisco, Washington DC and New York, where he met representatives of companies and institutions, including Micron, Google, Applied Materials, Zscaler, Walmart and Perplexity. The visit also included roadshows for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 and discussions on investment opportunities in sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, manufacturing and GIFT City.

Outreach in Canada

In Canada, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the Gujarati diaspora, entrepreneurs and startup representatives. He also held discussions with business leaders, including representatives of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) and the Business Council of Canada.

The visit focused on inviting global companies and investors to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 and explore investment opportunities in the state.

Speaking after his return, Patel said the visit witnessed positive interactions with several major companies and investors, who showed interest in Gujarat. (ANI)