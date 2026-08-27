A West Bengal couple, Aringam and Mousumi Ganguly, are stranded in Nepal during their Mansarovar pilgrimage due to devastating floods. Their family has appealed for government help. MEA has rescued 21 pilgrims and is working on others.

West Bengal Couple Stranded in Nepal

Amid devastating floods in Nepal, anxiety has gripped families in Durgapur as two West Bengal residents, Aringam Ganguly and Mousumi Ganguly, remain stranded during their Mansarovar pilgrimage. Their friend Mousumi Banerjee said the couple began their journey on August 21 and appealed to the government to step in and ensure their safe evacuation.

"Their names are Aringam Ganguly and Mousumi Ganguly; they set out for the Mansarovar trip on 21 August... Upon hearing the recent news, we are deeply saddened and anxious about what updates might come through... We would certainly want the government to step in and bring them back here safely", she told ANI.

Several people from India are reported to be stranded in different parts of Nepal following flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Families of those missing or stranded have appealed to authorities for assistance.

MEA Responds to Rescue Efforts

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while briefing the media on Thursday, said the 21 rescued Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu and had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. "As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said.

He added that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the rescued group and has assured them of all possible assistance. "Our ambassador has spoken to people in the group and has assured all possible help. They are coming to Kathmandu, hopefully, and then arrangements will be made for their travel back home as soon as possible," he said.

Pilgrims Stranded on Chinese Border

The MEA has also received information about Indian nationals who undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and are currently stranded on the Chinese side of the border."Our embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said. (ANI)