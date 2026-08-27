Bihar has become the first state in India with 50 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis', as announced by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He said financial aid was provided to 1.81 crore women for various livelihood initiatives to boost their income.

Bihar First to Achieve 50 Lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' Milestone

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the state has become the first in the country to achieve the milestone of 50 lakh women becoming 'Lakhpati Didis' through various livelihood initiatives. Addressing the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana programme in Patna, Choudhary said that financial assistance was provided to 1.81 crore women under the scheme, and many beneficiaries used the funds to start or expand income-generating activities.

"The funds were distributed to 1.81 crore sisters. Our data shows that approximately 37 per cent, around 25 to 27 lakh sisters, used the money for activities like animal husbandry," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Impact of Livelihood Programmes

He added that around 18 per cent of women beneficiaries entered the agriculture sector, while several others started manufacturing activities and worked towards developing markets for their products. Highlighting the impact of livelihood programmes, Choudhary said that three lakh 'Jeevika Didis' are earning an annual income of more than Rs 2 lakh.

"Over 10 lakh sisters are integrating three different types of livelihood activities. Another 25 lakh sisters are engaged in two varieties of livelihood activities, ranging from goat rearing to operating pushcarts or other small-scale ventures, while approximately 12 lakh sisters are currently engaged in a single type of employment," he said.

Future Focus: Tracking Achievement

The Chief Minister said that the government will now shift its focus towards creating a dedicated system to identify and track women who have achieved the 'Lakhpati Didi' status. "While we will continue to support families, we must create a system that specifically tracks and distinguishes these 'Lakhpati Didis' to understand exactly how many of our sisters have achieved this status," Choudhary said.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative aims to promote financial independence among women by encouraging self-employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities through self-help groups and other support mechanisms. The Bihar Chief Minister said that the achievement reflects the success of women-centric development programmes in the state and emphasised the need to further strengthen livelihood opportunities for women across Bihar.

Women's Education Key to Developed Bihar

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that educated and self-reliant women are the foundation of a developed and prosperous Bihar, emphasising the need to provide girls with quality education, skills and better opportunities. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a G+6 science block and auditorium at Magadh Mahila College in Patna. He also interacted with students and discussed their academic needs, aspirations and suggestions.

Addressing the gathering, CM Choudhary said, "The progress of women is the progress of Bihar. Providing quality education, modern facilities and opportunities to daughters and sisters is essential for building a developed Bihar."