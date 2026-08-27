An Odisha family is anxiously waiting for a relative stranded in Nepal's devastating floods, pleading for government help. The Odisha government has set up a helpline, while the MEA confirmed the rescue of 21 Indians from Tamil Nadu.

A family in Khordha, Odisha, is anxiously awaiting news of their kin stranded in flood-ravaged Nepal. Swarup Mohapatra, brother of one of the stranded people, said he last spoke to him on August 25 while he was travelling by bus and has been unable to establish contact since.

Speaking to ANI, Mohapatra has urged the Odisha and Indian governments to intervene and ensure the safe rescue of his brother at the earliest. "I spoke with him on the evening of August 25; he was on a bus at the time. On August 26, I saw the news of the incident on TV. I tried to contact him, but I have not been able to get through so far," Mohapatra told ANI. He urged the Odisha and Indian governments to take immediate steps to rescue his brother and other stranded people. "I request the Odisha and Indian governments to rescue my brother as soon as possible," he added.

Odisha Government Sets Up Helpline

Earlier, the Odisha government set up a control room with a 24x7 helpdesk at Odisha Niwas in New Delhi to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress amid the devastating flash flood in Nepal. "In view of the flood situation in Nepal, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up at Odisha Niwas, New Delhi, to provide necessary assistance to persons from Odisha in distress. Mob: +91-7428135044/ 8527580245; Landline: 011-23012807," the Odisha government said.

MEA Confirms Rescue of 21 Indians

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while briefing the media on Thursday, said the 21 rescued Indian nationals are from Tamil Nadu and had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. "As of 1300 hours today, we have been able to rescue 21 Indian nationals. This group of 21 people are from Tamil Nadu," Jaiswal said.

He added that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the rescued group and has assured them of all possible assistance. "Our ambassador has spoken to people in the group and has assured all possible help. They are coming to Kathmandu, hopefully, and then arrangements will be made for their travel back home as soon as possible," he said.

Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises

According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the death toll has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact. (ANI)