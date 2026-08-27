A government school in Gujarat's Botad district has become a preferred choice for parents, even over private institutions. With a waiting list of 250 students, the school's focus on quality education and modern facilities has won parental trust.

Breaking away from the conventional perception of government schools, the PM SHRI Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan Nagar Primary School No. 24 in Gujarat's Botad district has emerged as a preferred choice among parents, with around 250 students currently on its waiting list. The school, which has 1,364 students enrolled from Classes 1 to 8, has also earned the confidence of families from diverse social and professional backgrounds. Around 82 children of senior government officials, including police sub-inspectors and bank employees, are studying at the school instead of private institutions.

Focus on Quality Education and Modern Facilities

Principal Bhumika Patel attributed the growing preference to the institution's focus on quality education and holistic development. "We have been successful in earning the trust of parents by focusing on quality education. In line with the new National Education Policy, we are providing experiential learning through ICT-based smart classes, modern laboratories and upgraded classroom facilities," Patel said.

A Holistic Approach to Learning

With a team of 31 teachers, the school has developed a learning environment that combines academics with technology, practical activities, sports and arts. It has smart classrooms, a science laboratory and a computer laboratory, providing students opportunities to learn beyond conventional textbook-based education. The school's students have also made their mark in competitive examinations and extracurricular activities. For the past three years, they have consistently performed well in Gyan Sadhana and NMMS at the district level, while also achieving success at the state level in Khel and Kala Mahakumbh.

Student Parth Paraliya said the school places equal emphasis on academics and the overall development of children. "Our school focuses not only on textbook-based learning but also on the overall development of students. From time to time, students are given PT and sports periods, and they are also encouraged to participate in events like Khel Mahakumbh," he said.

Winning Parental Trust and Community Confidence

The institution's success is also reflected in the achievements of its alumni, who are serving in various important positions, including an Army officer posted on the Kashmir border and a Sanitary Inspector in Junagadh. Parents, too, have credited the school's teachers and extracurricular opportunities for its growing popularity.

"We really liked the fact that many extracurricular activities are conducted here, and the teaching staff is very good. They have a positive and caring approach towards the children. They also encourage students who show potential in sports or want to excel in other extracurricular activities," said parent Radhikabha Trivedi.

Infrastructure Expansion to Meet Rising Demand

The rising demand has prompted the government to expand the school's infrastructure. Patel said the school recorded around 250 additional admissions this year compared to the previous year. "Earlier, we had only 15 classrooms, but keeping our requirements in mind, the government has constructed 19 new classrooms for us," she said.

The school's experience points to a broader shift in how parents perceive government education when quality teaching, modern infrastructure, technology and opportunities for holistic development come together. With hundreds of students waiting for admission, Botad's Primary School No. 24 is increasingly becoming an example of how a government school can win parental trust and compete with private institutions on the strength of education and outcomes.(ANI)