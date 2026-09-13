A packed boat carrying passengers and two-wheelers swayed dangerously on the Ganga in Bihar, sparking safety concerns after visuals showed no life jackets or protective measures.

A boat ride in Bihar turned nerve-racking when a vessel loaded with passengers and two-wheelers was seen swaying through the choppy waters of the Ganga.

The video, shared by X account Magadh Updates, showed dozens of passengers packed tightly on the boat, with motorcycles and scooters also loaded onboard. The crowded vessel moved across the wide river as waves splashed against its sides, making the ride appear increasingly unstable.

Visuals Prompt Safety Concerns

The clip showed passengers standing shoulder-to-shoulder with little space between them and the vehicles. The boat swerved sharply from left to right as it crossed the muddy waters, raising fears of imbalance.

The post was captioned, “This is not an ocean; this is the Mighty Ganges in Bihar.”

Social media users expressed concern over the absence of visible life jackets or safety equipment. One questioned why a bridge had not been built at the location despite years of government promises. Another called the situation negligent, pointing out the lack of basic safety measures.