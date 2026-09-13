BJP MP Satish Poonia blamed Punjab's drug crisis for devastating the youth and creating law-and-order issues, while also accusing the AAP government of rampant corruption. He expressed confidence in BJP winning Rajasthan municipal polls.

BJP Punjab in-charge and MP Satish Poonia on Sunday raised concerns over the drug crisis in Punjab, saying substance abuse had devastated the state's youth and contributed to law-and-order challenges, while accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of rampant corruption in the state.

'Punjab's Youth Devastated'

Poonia said Punjab, which was once known across the country for its athletes, soldiers and culture, was now facing serious challenges because of substance abuse. “Punjab used to be the pride of the nation. Its athletes, soldiers, and culture were renowned across the country; however, the situation today is such that drug abuse has devastated its youth,” Poonia said.

He said the spread of substance abuse had also contributed to law-and-order problems in the state. According to Poonia, corruption under the AAP government was another major issue that needed to be addressed. “Substance abuse has created law-and-order challenges, and the rampant corruption unleashed by the AAP constitutes another major issue,” he said.

Poonia said the BJP was working to address what he described as the three key issues facing Punjab. He also highlighted the party's awareness campaigns aimed at educating people about the dangers of drug abuse and creating greater awareness among the public. “We are addressing these three key issues and are also running awareness campaigns against drug abuse there,” Poonia said.

Confidence in Rajasthan Municipal Bodies

Poonia also expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the municipal bodies across Rajasthan, saying the people of the state had decided to support what he described as a “triple-engine” government. He said the BJP was confident of securing a strong majority in the municipal bodies and that the party's performance would reflect the support of the people of Rajasthan. “As for the municipal bodies in Rajasthan, the people of the state have certainly decided to back a ‘triple-engine’ government. I am fully confident that the BJP will secure a strong majority in these municipal bodies,” Poonia said.

Poonia's comments also came as Rajasthan witnessed voting for municipal elections, with political parties seeking to consolidate their position in urban and local bodies across the state.

The voting for municipal elections in Rajasthan ended on Friday, while results will be declared on September 14, according to the State Election Commission. (ANI)