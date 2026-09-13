Two alleged inter-state drug peddlers were arrested by Hyderabad Police near Kachiguda Railway Station with one litre of hash oil and 21.2 kg of ganja. The accused, cousins from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, planned to sell the narcotics in the city.

Two alleged inter-state drug peddlers were arrested with one litre of hash oil and around 21.2 kg of ganja near the parcel office at Kachiguda Railway Station, Hyderabad Police said.

The arrests were made by the Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone Team, along with Kachiguda Police, based on credible information.

Police said the accused were apprehended while allegedly carrying the narcotic substances for sale to customers in Hyderabad.

Accused Identified as Cousins

The arrested persons were identified as Pangi Satish Kumar, 29, a labourer from Gathum Post Alluri in Andhra Pradesh, and Pangi Ganesh, 29, a labourer from Aborada, Padua Sub-District in Koraput district of Odisha.

According to police, the two accused are cousins and had allegedly planned to sell hash oil and ganja to customers in Hyderabad to make easy money. They allegedly travelled to Hyderabad carrying the contraband as part of the plan.

Details of the Seizure

Acting on the information, the Task Force team and Kachiguda Police intercepted the two near the parcel office at Kachiguda Railway Station.

Police said they recovered two gunny bags containing 18 packets of ganja weighing approximately 21.2 kg. One litre of hash oil was also recovered from their possession, along with two mobile phones.

Police estimated the total value of the seized narcotic substances and other material at approximately Rs 23 lakh.

Supplier from Odisha Absconding

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they had purchased the hash oil and ganja from a person identified as Loknath, a resident of Odisha. Police said Loknath is currently absconding.

Details of the Police Operation

Police said the operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP Task Force Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, along with officers and personnel from the Secunderabad Zone Task Force and Kachiguda Police Station.

The operation involved J Rajashekar, Inspector of Police, Secunderabad Zone Task Force, S Rajashekar, Inspector of Police, Kachiguda Police Station, and Sub-Inspectors B Mahesh and A Bharath Kumar, along with their respective teams. (ANI)