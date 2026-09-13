INS Kulish arrived in Cambodia to strengthen maritime ties with the Royal Cambodian Navy as part of India's Act East Policy. In a separate deployment, INS Mysore reached Malaysia to participate in the bilateral naval exercise Samudra Laksamana.

INS Kulish's Visit to Cambodia

Indian Navy’s INS Kulish arrived at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia as part of the Eastern Fleet Operational Deployment, with the visit aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional linkages between the Indian Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy.

On its arrival on Saturday, the ship was received by representatives of the Royal Cambodian Navy and officials from the Embassy of India in Cambodia, according to the release.

During its stay, the programme will include professional interactions, familiarisation visits, sports fixtures and structured naval engagements, providing opportunities for personnel from both navies to exchange domain knowledge and enhance operational synergy. The port call is part of India’s continuing efforts to expand maritime outreach across the Indo-Pacific and is in keeping with the Act East Policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). The visit also reflects India’s endeavour to promote a free, open and inclusive maritime environment.

Exercise Samudra Laksamana with Malaysia

Earlier, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore arrived at Lumut, Malaysia, on Wednesday to take part in the fourth edition of the bilateral naval exercise Samudra Laksamana alongside the Royal Malaysian Navy. In a post on X, the Indian Navy announced the warship's arrival and highlighted the core objectives of the joint drills. "The bilateral exercise with the #RoyalMalaysianNavy will feature professional engagements in harbour and at sea to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational synergy," the Indian Navy stated.

The deployment reflects ongoing efforts between New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur to expand defence exchanges and bolster security across critical sea lanes."The visit aims to deepen bilateral engagements and advance #India–#Malaysia maritime cooperation," the Navy added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship and her crew were warmly welcomed by personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy and officials from the High Commission of India in Malaysia. Exercise Samudra Laksamana comprises of professional engagements in harbour and at sea, including cross-deck visits, operational interactions and sporting engagements. These activities will provide opportunities for personnel of both navies to exchange professional experiences, enhance interoperability and foster greater mutual understanding. (ANI)