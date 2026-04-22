One Year After Pahalgam Attack: Angry Widow Sends Explosive Message to Pakistan | Shubham Dwivedi

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22, 2025), Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of victim Shubham Dwivedi, shares a deeply emotional and powerful message.Recalling the horror that claimed 26 lives, she expresses her personal grief, anger, and strong stance against terrorism. From calling for no talks with Pakistan to urging the world to unite against terror, her words reflect the pain of countless families affected by such attacks.She also acknowledges the complexities of geopolitics while backing India’s strong national security response and defence preparedness.Watch this emotional account that highlights the human cost of terrorism and the call for global accountability.0:00 One Year After Pahalgam Attack1:05 Aishanya Dwivedi Recalls Personal Loss2:27 Calls for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism3:51 Stance on No Engagement with Pakistan8:12 Praises India’s Defence Strength and Resolve

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