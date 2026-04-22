Gujarat: Indian Army Power Show in Bhuj | Operation Sindoor Drill

The Indian Army displayed its powerful amphibious combat skills in Bhuj, demonstrating swift waterborne operations using agile assault boats. During Operation Sindoor, these units remained on high alert, ready to intercept and neutralise any enemy threat near India’s borders.0:00 - Army displays amphibious combat strength1:00 - Enemy ships targeted in simulation2:00 - Multi-terrain warfare readiness highlighted

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