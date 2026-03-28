Policeman Hands Phone Number to Girl in Front of Family | Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Policeman Hands Phone Number to Girl in Front of Family
Disturbing viral video shows a policeman allegedly slipping his phone number to a young girl right in front of her family on a train. Feeling uncomfortable, she records the entire incident and the cop quickly flees the scene. This shocking clip has ignited massive outrage online over women’s safety and police accountability in India. Share if you demand action!
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