Mohammad Irfan, a history-sheeter wanted in 24 cases, was arrested after a shootout with police in Sambhalpur, Odisha. He was injured in his left leg when police fired back in self-defence after he allegedly opened fire on the patrol team.

Mohammad Irfan, a history-sheeter wanted in 24 cases including theft, robbery, and NDPS offences, was arrested after being injured in a shootout with the police on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, Irfan, a resident of Sonapali, was travelling on a motorcycle with two associates to commit a crime when a Sadar police patrol team intercepted them. While the two accomplices were apprehended on the spot, Irfan allegedly fled the scene and opened fire on the police team. Police fired back in self-defence, injuring Irfan with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Official Details of the Arrest

Additional SP, Sambalpur, Ajay Mishra, said the accused, along with two accomplices, were on their way to commit a crime when the local police patrol attempted to intercept them. "As the police pursued the suspects, the two accomplices of Md Irfan were apprehended while he opened fire on the police, discharging three rounds. The police retaliated, resorting to controlled and limited firing back and hitting him in the leg. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment...Md Irfan is a history sheeter with 24 cases of theft, robbery, NDPS and others against him," he told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)