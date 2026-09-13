Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a breakfast meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, which concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Malaysian PM on BRICS Sidelines

On the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a breakfast meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the high-profile interaction. Visuals shared by the party capture the leaders engaged in warm conversations around the breakfast table, alongside a moment showing Rahul Gandhi shaking hands with Prime Minister Ibrahim and sharing smiles.

BRICS Summit Enters Final Day

The meeting took place as the BRICS Summit entered its final day, following the adoption of the comprehensive New Delhi Declaration 2026 on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, ahead of the open session titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo with a warm handshake.

New Delhi Declaration on West Asia

The New Delhi Declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation. It reaffirmed BRICS’ support for a lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while urging deeper international institutional support for Palestine and reaffirming Israel’s legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.