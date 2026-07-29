BJP's Anurag Thakur took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'idiot' remark in Lok Sabha, saying there's no objection if the Congress leader used the word for himself. The comment, made during the anti-paper leak bill debate, was later expunged.

BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'Idiot' Remark

BJP leader and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill in the Lok Sabha, which were later expunged, and said if the Congress leader "has used the word idiot for himself, we have no objection".

There was furore in the Lok Sabha during Rahul Gandhi's speech with the BJP members objecting to his remarks.

"If Rahul Gandhi has used the word idiot for a student, we have strong objections. If he has used the word of idiot for himself, we have no objection. Rather, we welcome it. It's better late than never that he has realised, acknowledged and used this word for himself," Anurag Thakur said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of using "unparliamentary language".

"When such an important bill is being discussed, instead of offering suggestions, politics is being played over it. The unparliamentary language used by the Leader of the Opposition is shocking; it makes me wonder if he is even aware of basic parliamentary norms... What could be more unfortunate than calling the youth of this country--who are its future--"idiots"? he said.

BJP members had sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, over his remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, after marathon and contentious debate. The bill saw a marathon debate that started at 2 pm on Tuesday and the House sat till 11 pm. It resumed debate on Wednesday.

Enhanced Penalties for Unfair Means

The Bill proposes to enhance the punishment for persons resorting to unfair means by increasing the term of imprisonment to not less than five years, extendable up to ten years, as against the existing provision of imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years. The maximum fine is also proposed to be enhanced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Stricter Measures for Service Providers and Organised Crime

For service providers found involved in offences, the Bill proposes to increase the maximum fine to Rs 5 crore and extend the period of debarment from conducting any public examination from four years to eight years.

For organised examination-related crimes, the Amendment Bill proposes to increase the minimum term of imprisonment from five years to seven years, extendable up to ten years, while enhancing the maximum fine from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

New Provisions for Investigation and Trial

The Bill also empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force for probing the paper leak and examination-related offences and also proposes a new Section 12A providing for completion of investigation within two months, designation of Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts for day-to-day trial of offences under the Act, completion of trial within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet, and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every Special Fast Track Court. (ANI)