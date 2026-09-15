BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the Congress, citing September 15, 1984, when Indira Gandhi was forced to reinstate NT Rama Rao as Andhra Pradesh CM after massive protests, which Dubey called a 'slap on the face of the Nehru-Gandhi family'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family under his 'Congress's Black Chapter' series, recalling September 15, 1984, as the day former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was forced to reinstate NT Rama Rao as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh following massive public resistance.

'Slap on the face of Nehru-Gandhi family'

Taking to social media platform X to share 'Chapter 183' of his ongoing series, the Godda MP alleged that the then-Congress leadership subverted democratic institutions to retain political control following Operation Blue Star. Operation Blue Star was a 10-day military operation spanning from June 1 to June 10, 1984. "September 15, 1984, is the day a slap landed on the face of the Nehru-Gandhi family. After Operation Blue Star, Indira Gandhi wanted by any means to maintain her dominance over power. To once again weaken and tarnish democracy, she dismissed the government of the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who was undergoing treatment in America, and administered the oath of Chief Minister to Bhaskar Rao from his own party," Dubey wrote.

NTR's Ordeal Upon Return

Recounting the political turmoil in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Dubey said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder was subjected to administrative harassment upon his return from medical treatment abroad. "Rama Rao returned from America in a state of illness and was arrested right at the airport. After being released from jail, he was prevented from going to Delhi; he lay down in protest at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad," the BJP leader stated.

Joint Agitation and Reinstatement

Underlining the joint agitation led by the BJP and NTR against the Centre's decision, Dubey pointed out that the public outcry ultimately forced the Union government to replace the then Governor and roll back the unconstitutional dismissal. "The BJP and Rama Rao together launched the biggest movement in Andhra Pradesh, forcing Indira Gandhi to replace Governor Ram Lal. Ultimately, a month later—on this very day, September 15, 1984—Indira Gandhi had to reinstate Rama Rao as Chief Minister," he stated.

'Constitution as Trash': Dubey's Jibe at Congress

Targeting the Congress' contemporary narrative surrounding the Constitution, Dubey asserted, "Treating India's Constitution as trash has been the history of the Nehru-Gandhi family."

The Context: Operation Blue Star

June 6, 1984, marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was reported that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms on the Golden Temple premises.

Bhindranwale was the head of the radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal. He, along with his armed followers, was killed during Operation Blue Star, launched by the Indian Army to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984. The Operation was heavily criticised.

Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984. (ANI)