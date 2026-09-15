The family of a woman whose two-wheeler was hit by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road alleges the collision was a deliberate act. They have demanded the police press charges of attempt to murder and harassment against the accused driver.

The family of the young woman, Sia, whose two-wheeler was “hit from behind by a car” in Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road on Sunday morning, has alleged that the collision was a "deliberate" act rather than an accident, demanding that the police invoke stringent charges, including attempt to murder and harassment, against the accused driver.

Father Demands Immediate Arrest, Calls it a Deliberate Act

Expressing anguish after viewing video footage of the incident, the victim's father stated that striking someone with a heavy vehicle could easily have proved fatal, questioning whether authorities were pursuing the case with sufficient seriousness. "When I saw the video and what had happened to my child, that it took place right there on the road, I was furious. We drafted and submitted a formal complaint regarding the necessary legal action. By the time we arrived, the police had already registered an FIR based on reports. We requested that the appropriate legal sections be applied and that the case be pursued with thorough legal rigour," the victim's father told ANI.

Asserting that the vehicle intentionally targeted his daughter, he demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit. "An accident is one thing, but here it is clear that the hit was deliberate. Striking someone with such a large vehicle could easily have resulted in death. What if she had died? If my daughter had lost her life today, what would have happened then? Would the police still have acted with this same attitude? We urge the police to apprehend and arrest the accused as soon as possible," he said.

Detailing the emotional and psychological trauma his daughter is currently enduring, the father revealed that she was too terrified to disclose the incident to the family immediately. "She isn't back to normal yet. She was so shaken up that, out of fear, she didn't even tell us about it at home. Had she told us, we would have taken this action yesterday itself," he added.

Family Warns of Legal Recourse

Speaking to ANI, one of the victim’s brothers stated that they have formally submitted representations urging the investigating agency to incorporate charges of harassment and attempt to murder, warning of legal recourse if the police fail to act decisively. "I have also submitted a formal complaint and included the relevant sections that should be mentioned, such as harassment and attempt to murder. If the police proceed with this, well and good. Otherwise, we will file a protest petition regarding the FIR already registered," he said.

Victim's Condition and Charges Demanded

Detailing her health condition and the legal proceedings, another brother of the victim said the family met with the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 56 police station to submit her written statement. "She is physically okay, but she has started experiencing significant pain now. Initially, the adrenaline in her system masked it, but now she is suffering from severe muscle pulls and widespread body pain. She has to take painkillers, and she also has various scratches and abrasions," he told ANI.

He added that the family has pushed for three primary charges in the case. "We just visited the Sector 56 police station in Gurgaon and met with the SHO, who has registered an FIR. We submitted a written statement from Sia and specified the charges we wanted to include... We have included three main charges of harassment, attempted murder, and hit-and-run. Tomorrow, Sia's verbal statement will be recorded. The SHO himself will come here to record it. After that, she will issue a public statement," he added.

Police Took Suo Motu Cognisance from Viral Video

Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14.

Gurugram Police earlier said that no written complaint has been received from the victim and, acting on the viral video, they initiated action. "On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi told ANI earlier.

"We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law; our special cell, created specifically for this purpose, is also keeping a close watch. People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken," he added. (ANI)