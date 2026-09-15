The 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line completes one year, transforming Mizoram's connectivity. It has served over 15 lakh passengers, boosted freight, and spurred an 86% increase in tourism, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram has completed one year of operations, transforming connectivity, passenger movement, freight transportation and tourism opportunities in the hill state, according to the Ministry of Railways.

Project Scale and Inauguration

The railway line and Sairang railway station were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, 2025, marking the extension of the national railway network to the doorstep of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.

Built through challenging hill terrain, the railway corridor includes 153 bridges, 45 tunnels spanning nearly 16 kilometres and six bridges exceeding 70 metres in height. The tallest bridge on the route stands at 114 metres, making it one of the notable engineering achievements in the region.

Impact on Passenger Travel

Within one year of its inauguration, the railway line has facilitated more than 1,100 train trips and served over 15 lakh passengers.

Record-High Occupancy

The passenger services connecting Sairang with Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi and Silchar have witnessed high demand, with trains operating at over 100 per cent capacity on every trip. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express, which provided Mizoram its first direct premium rail connectivity with the national capital, recorded an average occupancy of over 145 per cent, while the Sairang-Kolkata service reported more than 140 per cent occupancy. The Sairang-Guwahati service maintained an average occupancy level of over 110 per cent, officials said.

Boosting Freight and Commerce

The railway line has also strengthened freight movement in the state. More than 2,500 wagons of freight have been delivered at Sairang in the last year, including construction materials, essential commodities, fertilisers, foodgrains and automobiles.

The first cargo train reached Sairang on September 14, 2025, carrying over 26,000 bags of cement from Tetelia near Guwahati.

In December 2025, the first automobile consignment comprising 119 Maruti cars arrived at Sairang by rail.

Catalyst for Tourism and Local Economy

The rail connectivity has also contributed to tourism growth in Mizoram, with the state witnessing an increase of over 86 per cent in tourism after the introduction of railway services, according to the ministry.

The railway network has further opened new avenues for local businesses, with Mizoram’s products including handloom items, bamboo crafts and flowers gaining access to wider markets. The first parcel consignment from Sairang, carrying Anthurium flowers to Delhi, was booked on September 19, 2025.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line has emerged as a key infrastructure project, reducing travel barriers and providing new opportunities for passengers, traders, students and entrepreneurs across Mizoram. (ANI)