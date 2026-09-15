Under a CSR initiative by Jammu & Kashmir Bank, 261 persons with disabilities in Rajouri received free assistive devices, including motorised tricycles and wheelchairs, significantly easing their daily struggles and improving their mobility.

Around 261 persons with disabilities were provided assistive devices in Rajouri under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative undertaken by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Modern aids, including motorised tricycles, standard wheelchairs, specialised mobility kits, etc were distributed to the beneficiaries who travelled from far-flung areas of the district to receive the aid. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the district administration and the bank for the initiative, with many stating that the assistive devices would significantly ease their daily struggles.

'A Major Relief': Beneficiaries Share Their Stories

Aadil Shah, a resident of Sagna Chawa, whose daughter Sadiya Kouser received assistance, said the family was deeply thankful for the support. Describing his daughter's condition, Shah said she had long struggled with mobility issues. "Earlier, she had issues... her legs are weak, and she speaks less. She is weak in walking as well. Even as she has grown, she is quite weak in walking. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the department, Social Welfare, DC Sahib, Social Welfare officers, and everyone involved," he said.

Shah also confirmed that the equipment was provided entirely free of cost. "Yes, it was received free of cost. We didn't have to pay or take anything. It was provided completely free of cost," he said. He said beneficiaries had come from several distant parts of the district like Thanamandi, Plote, Darhal, Gurdan, Chawa, Rajouri, and various nearby tehsils, to attend the distribution camp.

He said, adding that this was the first time his daughter had received such equipment despite already receiving a disability pension. "No, this is the first time she has received equipment. She gets a pension, but this equipment is received for the first time."

Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Fatehpur, said he received a battery operated tricycle that would help him move independently as he suffers from a muscular condition. He said the device would be a major relief after years of being confined at home. "I have a muscle problem. I underwent extensive treatment, but it couldn't be cured. There is no strength in my legs, though there is some in my arms. Because of this, I used to remain lying down at home, but this will help me immensely. I feel very good and extremely happy today," he said.

Sadik Shah, a resident of Gurdan Chawa, said the assistance would help him carry out daily tasks with greater ease. "I am disabled in one leg with 60% disability; I have had this problem for 15 to 20 years. My leg broke back then, and because of that joint issue, I couldn't sit on the ground."

He also added that the aid will help him in his daily routine. "Earlier, sitting at home, offering prayers, or eating food was difficult for me. Now I can sit comfortably, take it wherever I wish, and I also got a walking stick along with it. I am deeply thankful to them for thinking of us and providing this facility," Shah said, adding that this was the first time he had received such assistance.

(ANI)