HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says a new industrial policy is in its final stages to attract investment and create jobs. The govt is also strengthening the single-window system and expediting projects like the Bulk Drug Park and Unity Mall.

HP Finalising New Industrial Policy to Boost Investment

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a review meeting of the Industries department on Wednesday evening, said the state government is in the final stages of formulating the new industrial policy, which will be notified shortly.

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According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister said, "The new policy would play a significant role in attracting investment to the state, creating employment opportunities for youth and further improving the ease of doing business in Himachal Pradesh."

He added that consultations with all stakeholders are being held to ensure that the policy is comprehensive and industry-friendly. He said the state government is also strengthening the single-window clearance system to facilitate investments.

Sukhu said, "The government is simplifying rules and procedures under the ease of doing business initiative so that industrialists can establish and operate their enterprises with greater ease. Several policy initiatives and legal reforms have already been undertaken in this direction during the last three and a half years."

CM Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Bulk Drug Park at Una and the Unity Mall being constructed at Dharamshala and directed officers to expedite both projects.

Bulk Drug Park at Una

He said reputed companies from across the country should be invited to invest in the Bulk Drug Park. He added that the Rs. 2,071 crore project would generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth. Around 800 bighas of land has already been levelled, and site development work is progressing on a war footing. He also directed officers to complete the common effluent treatment plant and steam generation facility by July 15.

Unity Mall in Dharamshala

Reviewing the Unity Mall project at Dharamshala, the Chief Minister said that the first instalment of Rs. 66 crore has already been released and site development work was underway.

Strengthening Rural Economy

Sukhu also instructed officials to identify products under the One District Three Products programme. He said the state government is committed to strengthening the rural economy and that the initiative would create new livelihood opportunities for people while improving their economic well-being.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary RD Nazeem, Secretaries Ashish Singhmar and Amarjeet Singh, Director of Industries Yunus, Additional Director Tilak Raj Sharma and other senior officers were present in the meeting.