Akhilesh Yadav slams the new anti-paper leak bill, calling it a response to student pressure. He alleges over 20 paper leaks in UP, while Dimple Yadav says previous laws failed, indicating a collapsed system under BJP rule.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that the government introduced the legislation under pressure from student protests and claiming that examination paper leaks continue in BJP-ruled states. Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed that more than 20 examination papers had been leaked in Uttar Pradesh.

"This law existed in 2024 as well. The new law enacted for 2026 came about under pressure--when large numbers of students took to the streets... The entire nation knows that all educational institutions are dominated by underground, unregistered elements belonging to a specific, monolithic ideology. If you do not subscribe to that ideology and do not accept the views of those unregistered entities, you are denied the opportunity to progress. That is the reason why there was some resentment in the House today, yet the government was unwilling to provide an answer," Yadav said.

Akhilesh Questions Orders, Slams UP Govt

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Yadav said the Opposition was seeking basic facts about the alleged use of force by security personnel and questioned who had issued the orders. "We simply wanted to know the basic facts: who actually issued the order to the security forces?... UP goes even further; more than 20 exam papers have been leaked there. No one has been caught. Everyone involved is within the government... Providing employment is simply not on the BJP's agenda," he told reporters.

Dimple Yadav Calls Amendment Futile

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also criticised the legislation, arguing that similar provisions already existed under the 2024 law. "The anti-paper leak bill in question is an amendment bill that was already passed in 2024--a bill that incorporated at least 101 recommendations. Despite its passage, paper leaks continue to occur; this indicates that the system established by the BJP has completely collapsed. They are allowing corruption to seep into the system... I do not believe that introducing such amendments will make any difference," she told reporters.

Lok Sabha Passes Bill

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, with ruling party MPs supporting the legislation as a step towards curbing examination paper leaks, ensuring transparency and restoring confidence among the youth. (ANI)

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