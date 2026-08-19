Former HP CM Jai Ram Thakur slammed CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's proposal to reduce IAS/IPS officers, alleging the govt refuses new officers while extending the tenure of 'corrupt' ones. He also criticised expenditure on political appointees.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over his proposal to reduce the number of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service officers in the state.

Thakur alleged that Sukhu government was refusing to induct new officers who qualify through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), "while extending the tenure of corrupt officers". The BJP leader claimed that while the Congress government in the state had only around a year left in its tenure, an officer had been given an extension beyond the term of the present state government.

Thakur questions expenditure on political appointments

The former chief minister also questioned the government's expenditure on chairpersons and vice-chairpersons appointed to various boards and corporations with ministerial rank. He alleged that the government had created a large group of such appointments while simultaneously raising concerns over expenditure on administrative officers.

Thakur also criticised the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries. He said the government should first reduce expenditure arising from such appointments before seeking to reduce the number of administrative officers.

‘Sukhu govt caused more damage than disasters’

The BJP leader accused the Sukhu government of causing greater damage to Himachal Pradesh through its policies than the state had suffered from disasters. Thakur was speaking at a protest and public meeting organised in Thunag and the Janjheli area of Seraj.

Alleges disrespect to Vande Mataram

Referring to the programme held at AICC office in the national capital on Independence day, he alleged disrespect of the national song Vande Mataram by Congress leaders.

He said Vande Mataram was not merely a national song but represented India's patriotism, self-respect and the spirit of the freedom struggle. (ANI)

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