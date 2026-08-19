Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ACB in a corruption case related to the Delhi Jal Board. The move sparked a war of words between the BJP and AAP, with the latter alleging it's a political move ahead of Punjab elections.

Former Delhi Water Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for a medical examination late Tuesday night following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged corruption and criminal conspiracy case related to the tendering process for the upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The ACB arrested six persons, including Jain, in connection with the case. The arrests triggered a sharp political exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AAP.

BJP slams AAP government

Speaking to ANI, BJP Delhi President Harsh Malhotra said Kejriwal, who claimed to be staunchly honest, and his ministers had once again faced arrest. "Kejriwal, who claims to be staunchly honest, and his ministers have once again faced arrest. The people of Delhi have had to bear the consequences of the scam involving the sewage treatment plant," he said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also attacked the AAP, alleging that the party's government in Delhi had focused on "self-promotion and corruption" during its tenure. "Throughout its tenure, the Aam Aadmi Party government demonstrated that its sole intent was self-promotion and corruption. Now that investigating agencies have arrested Satyendar Jain and four other accused individuals, the people of Delhi will receive justice," Swaraj told reporters. She further alleged that the AAP would try to "mask their wrongdoing with rhetoric".

AAP alleges political conspiracy

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP government was using investigating agencies to target opposition leaders. "This is the policy of the BJP government: disturb any government which actually works, stop them and pressure them in every manner. Before the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and I were arrested. The goal was only to disturb the Delhi election and win by any means," Singh said.

AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that Jain's arrest was linked to the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, where he is the party's co-in-charge. "Satyendar Jain is AAP's co-in-charge for Punjab. Punjab elections are about to be held, so BJP has made its agencies active once again. Just like we were acquitted and discharged in old cases, the same will happen in this case too," Kakkar said. (ANI)