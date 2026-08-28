Gopalganj DM Sameer Saurabh confirmed that floodwaters from Nepal passed through the district without causing any damage. The local river embankments held firm against the pressure, and the situation is now considered normal and under control.

Gopalganj DM Confirms No Damage

Bihar's Gopalganj District Magistrate Sameer Saurabh on Friday confirmed that floodwaters originating from the neighbouring Nepal have passed completely through the region without causing damage, with authorities maintaining constant surveillance along local river embankments.

Speaking to ANI, the Gopalganj DM provided a detailed assessment of the water discharge and local preparedness, explaining how the local infrastructure handled the pressure. He said, "As you are aware, Nepal experienced flash floods just a few days ago, and that water has since passed through Gopalganj. At that time, approximately 1.5 lakh cusecs of water entered our district; however, our embankments held firm and remained robust, so there was no adverse impact."

Continuous Monitoring and Public Assurance

The DM further noted the normalisation of flow rates, describing the current hydrological conditions and the routine management of water levels. He said, "The water has now receded. Currently, the discharge from the Valmikinagar Barrage is around 1 lakh cusecs, which is a routine occurrence. We are continuously carrying out embankment maintenance and monitoring work throughout the monsoon season, and night patrols are conducted regularly to ensure there is no dangerous pressure on the embankments and to keep the district safe...people should not panic but simply remain alert. Should the water levels rise, we will inform the public well in advance so they can move to higher ground."

The District Magistrate assured that there is no threat anticipated in future, explaining that all necessary preparations for flood management have been completed. "Nepal flash flood water entered Bihar via the Gandak River. The floodwaters have already passed through the Gandak River. The current situation is normal. There is no threat of any kind, and no threat is anticipated in the future. All preparations for flood management have been completed," Sameer Saurabh said.

Locals Corroborate Normal Water Levels

Meanwhile, the water level of the Gandak River remained normal in Bihar's Gopalganj district amid a flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the locals stated. The Gandak River flows in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Nepal. The residents of Khap Maksudpur in Gopalganj said that the water level of the river has remained normal as of now. The administration has, however, issued an alert in the wake of the floods in the neighbouring country.

Sikander Yadav, a resident, said, "The water level is fine as of now. We were concerned, and the administration had also issued an alert."

Another local told ANI, "The Gandak flows from Nepal. There is no impact of the flood here yet."

"There is no flood situation here yet. If there is any such situation, it will be visible in the river," a resident of Khap Maksudpur said.

Bihar CM Affirms Statewide Stability

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the situation in the state was gradually stabilising after authorities took stock of water levels and the impact of flooding in vulnerable areas following the flash floods in neighbouring Nepal. Choudhary said he personally reviewed the situation up to Valmiki Nagar and maintained that the situation in the state was now stable. "We have taken a complete stock of the flood situation, and by the grace of God, almost everything is stabilising. We went all the way to Valmiki Nagar to inspect. Now things are gradually getting better. There doesn't seem to be any trouble with the water levels anymore," he said.

Devastating Toll in Nepal

The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said. According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa. Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading. (ANI)