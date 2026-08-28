A group of 28 pilgrims from Visakhapatnam, including a local leader, narrowly escaped a deadly flash flood and landslide in Nepal. A series of delays, including for visas and a tea break, providentially kept them safe from the disaster.

A group of pilgrims, including Visakhapatnam DLDA Chairman Gadu Venkatappa, had a narrow escape during the devastating flash floods in Nepal after a series of delays and timely interventions helped them avoid the disaster.

According to Venkatappa's brother Garudappal Naidu, the group of 28 pilgrims, including eight members of their family, had travelled from Bhagalpur Airport on August 24 through a private travel operator for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

A Miraculous Escape

Speaking to ANI, Naidu said the group reached Kathmandu but had to stay there for three days due to delays in obtaining visas. After receiving the visas, they began their journey towards Mansarovar.

"On the way, they stopped to use the restroom and drink tea, which delayed them by a little while. When their vehicle was around 50 to 100 metres away from the China border bridge, a landslide suddenly came down with great force," he said.

Naidu said a tempo driver coming from the opposite direction alerted them, following which the bus driver immediately moved the vehicle to higher ground and took the passengers to a safer location.

Witness to Tragedy

"Immediately after the incident, they were out of reach. After recovering from the shock, my brother called us and informed us that they were in a safe zone and were doing fine," he added.

He said the pilgrims witnessed three other buses being swept away in front of them, and those passengers are yet to be traced.

"Those people haven't been located yet. We sincerely hope everyone is found and safe," Naidu said.

Recalling the anxious moments after the incident, Naidu said the family became worried after seeing news reports of the disaster.

"They were terrified because they witnessed people being swept away right in front of them. They were even afraid to talk initially. By evening, they regained their composure and provided full details," he said.

Pilgrims Safe, Awaiting Return

He added that the eight family members are currently safe in Kathmandu and are being taken care of by the travel operator. They are expected to return home late Friday night.

Naidu added that "We hope everyone else stranded there safely reaches their homes soon. They are expected to arrive home tonight after 10 PM."

Nepal Flood Alert and Rising Toll

Meanwhile, Nepal Police on Friday issued a fresh alert for floods in the Himalayan country, evacuating people from Trishuli. The death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood on Wednesday rose to 475, according to police, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A police official told ANI that all forms of work, including the rebuilding of the roads in the region, have halted. (ANI)