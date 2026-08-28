The Mysuru Dasara 2026 festivities began with the ceremonial welcome of the Dasara elephant squad at the Mysuru Palace. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre performed a puja for the elephants, marking the start of preparations for the grand festival.

Grand Welcome for Dasara Elephant Squad

The world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations began with a grand welcome accorded to the Dasara elephant squad at the historic Mysuru Palace on Friday.

The elephant squad entered the palace premises through the Jayamarthanda Gate, marking the beginning of preparations for one of Karnataka's most celebrated cultural and religious festivals.

On behalf of the Palace Board, the elephants were accorded a traditional welcome amid festive celebrations and performances by various art troupes. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre welcomed the Dasara elephants by performing puja and showering flowers on them, following traditional rituals associated with the arrival of the elephant squad.

Pivotal Role in Jumbo Savari

The arrival of the elephants is an important milestone in the preparations for the annual Mysuru Dasara festivities, particularly the grand Jumbo Savari procession that traditionally forms the centrepiece of the celebrations.

The Dasara elephants are trained and prepared for various ceremonial duties during the festival, with special attention given to their health, diet, transportation and accommodation during their stay in Mysuru.

Dignitaries Attend Welcome

The grand welcome ceremony was attended by several public representatives and senior officials, including District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLC Shrivatsa, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda and Harish Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, forest officials Ravishankar and Prabhugowda, among others.

The traditional welcome at the palace marked the beginning of the elephants' stay in Mysuru ahead of the main Dasara festivities.

A Major Cultural Event for Karnataka

Mysuru Dasara is celebrated annually at the Mysuru Palace and is known for its elaborate cultural programmes, illumination, traditional ceremonies, processions and participation of the specially trained Dasara elephant squad.

The festival attracts visitors from across India and abroad and is one of the major cultural tourism events in Karnataka. With the arrival of the elephant squad, preparations for the 2026 edition of the celebrations are expected to gather further momentum, with the administration and forest authorities coordinating arrangements for the animals as well as visitors expected to attend the festivities. (ANI)